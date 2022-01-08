Left Menu

Kerala reports 23 new Omicron cases, state tally mounts to 328

Kerala reported 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Saturday, said the state health department.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-01-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 21:44 IST
Kerala reports 23 new Omicron cases, state tally mounts to 328
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Saturday, said the state health department. With this, the count of Omicron cases in the state has gone up to 328.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 5,944 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Saturday. During the last 24 hours, 60,075 samples were tested.

2,463 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours while 33 people lost their lives to the deadly virus within the same time frame. Additionally, 209 more deaths were designated as Covid-19 that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death tally after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre.

There are currently 31,098 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

