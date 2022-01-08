Maharashtra logs 41,434 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Left Menu

Maharashtra has reported 41,434 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-01-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 22:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has reported 41,434 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the state mounted to 1,73,238.

Of 41,434 new COVID-19 cases, 20,318 new infections have been recorded in Mumbai. The active caseload in the city stands at 1,06,037. The state also witnessed 13 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,41,627 people have succumbed to the infection in the state so far.

As many as 9,671 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally in the state to 65,57,081. According to the health bulletin, Maharashtra has reported 133 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The total cases of the new variant of COVID-19 in the state stand at 1,009. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

