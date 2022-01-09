Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Hasanpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Sunday.

"Encounter has started at Hasanpora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

