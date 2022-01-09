Left Menu

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Hasanpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Sunday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-01-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 17:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"Encounter has started at Hasanpora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

