Pak-based Twitter handles running campaign to spread communal negativities across country: Delhi Police

After Delhi Police identified 46-Pakistan-based Twitter handles which were engaged in spreading a fake video of Cabinet meeting discussing a matter against the Sikh community, DCP of IFSO special cell KPS Malhotra on Sunday advised the citizens not to trust such information as it instigates communal violence in India. Speaking to ANI, KPS Malhotra said, "46 Twitter account handles came into cognizance when a superimposed video with voiceovers was shared on changes made in Indian Army from an anti-community angle. After investigation, we discovered that those accounts were operated from Pakistan."

"They were running a campaign to spread communal negativities in India. I would advise the citizens not to trust such Twitter handles which discuss government policies," he said. The IFSO DCP further informed that the blocking of these Twitter handles have been started and there are more such links coming out of the investigation in the case.

"This is a fact that many such campaigns are being run in India for spreading misinformation. This is only started to create discontentment between two communities, so I would request people not to trust such information," he added. According to Delhi Police, a fake or morphed video has been shared on Twitter by some handles. In reality, the said video was of the meeting of the cabinet committee which took place on December 9, 2021, after the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

"With the ill intent to promote enmity and to instigate communal disharmony, the video was morphed and a new voice-over was superimposed, in which the alleged persons tried to show that this meeting was against the Sikh community," reads the official statement. "All the accounts were created between October 2021 to December 2021. The technical analysis has been revealed that these accounts were being operated from a single browser used from Pakistan," it added.

The case has been registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell Police Station under Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code for promoting disharmony/enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony and can disturb public tranquillity. Cyber Crime Unit and Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit, Delhi Police Special Cell is currently investigating the matter. (ANI)

