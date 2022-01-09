Algeria's Sonatrach to launch first offshore oil drilling in 2023 - state media
Algeria's state oil and gas producer Sonatrach plans to start its first offshore oil drilling in 2023, the state news agency APS reported on Sunday, citing deputy chairman in charge of strategy and planning, Rachid Zerdani.
