Algeria's Sonatrach to launch first offshore oil drilling in 2023 - state media

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-01-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Algeria's state oil and gas producer Sonatrach plans to start its first offshore oil drilling in 2023, the state news agency APS reported on Sunday, citing deputy chairman in charge of strategy and planning, Rachid Zerdani.

