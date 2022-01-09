Left Menu

'Ex-Muslims of Kerala' declares Jan 9 as formation day

Ex-Muslims of Kerala, a newly formed organisation for those who renounced Islam, on Sunday declared January 9 as its formation day.The office bearers of Ex-Muslims of Kerala, in a press meet here said this was for the first time such an organisation has been officially formed and registered in the country.The problems faced by the Ex-Muslims just for renouncing their religion is unmatched, when compared to other faiths.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-01-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:59 IST
The office bearers of Ex-Muslims of Kerala, in a press meet here said this was for the first time such an organisation has been officially formed and registered in the country.

''The problems faced by the Ex-Muslims just for renouncing their religion is unmatched, when compared to other faiths. They are often appalling both mentally and physically and are subjected to ostracization in all realms of social existence. This is the reason why an Organization for Ex-Muslims became indispensable to safeguard their human rights, dignity and to ensure the constitutional rights promised by the country,'' Arif Hussain Theruvath, Executive member of the organisation said. Liyakkathali, President of the organisation in Kerala said it aims to provide legal, moral and social support to those who want to leave the religion. ''The organization has also envisioned moving the court against all atrocities committed in the name of religious traditions or practices that violate basic human rights,'' he said.

The office bearers said the idea of forming an organisation for those who renounce the Islamic faith came up after a debate between M M Akbar, an Islamic Dawah propagandist, and E A Jabbar, a freethinker and critic of Islam, during an event held in Malappuram.

