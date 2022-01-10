Left Menu

With AQI at 53, Delhi's air quality remains in 'satisfactory' category

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'satisfactory' category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 53, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 08:56 IST
With AQI at 53, Delhi's air quality remains in 'satisfactory' category
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'satisfactory' category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 53, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The air quality has improved as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in the last two days and will witness Light intensity rain in the next two hours.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Chandpur, Shikarpur, Debai, Atrauli, Siyana, Jhangirabad, Anupsahar, Gharmukteshwar (UP) during next 2 hours," tweeted the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida has improved from 'moderate' to 'satisfactory' with the AQI at 66.

The air quality of Gurugram is in the 'satisfactory' category with the AQI at 90. As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States
4
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022