Bhupender Yadav releases Quarterly Employment Survey || report of AQEES

Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Shri Bhupender Yadav today released the report of second quarter of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) part of All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES).

The AQEES has been taken up to provide frequent (quarterly) updates about the employment and related variables of establishments in both organized and unorganized segments of nine selected sectors which account for a great majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments. The nine selected sectors are Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation & Restaurant, IT/BPO and Financial Services.

Sharing the results, the Union Minister said that the employment is showing an increasing trend and mentioned the fact that the over-all percentage of female workers stood at 32.1, higher than 29.3% reported during the first round of QES.

The estimated total employment in the nine selected sectors in this round of QES (July-September, 2021) came out as 3.10 crore approximately, which is 2 lakhs higher than the estimated employment (3.08 crore) from the first round of QES (April-June, 2021). It is worthwhile to mention here that the total employment for these nine sectors taken collectively was reported as 2.37 crore in the sixth EC (2013-14).

Minister of Labour & Employment emphasized that last mile delivery is the prime objective of the Government under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and in order to achieve this, Ministry has entrusted nationwide surveys to Labour Bureau for evidence-based policy making.

The report on Quarterly Employment Survey being a demand side survey along with supply side survey i.e Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) will bridge data gaps on employment in the country, stated Shri Yadav.

The report of "Quarterly Employment Survey" is an important publication meant to give insights into the change of employment over the previous quarters and many other related parameters. This will serve as useful data for policy-makers, Central/ State Governments officials, researchers and other stakeholders. The report of the first round/quarter (April-June, 2021) of QES was released by Shri Bhupender Yadav, on 27th September 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary (L&E), Shri Sunil Barthwal remarked that the registration under e-shram portal for the informal sector workers is increasing which along with new developments in the National Career Service (NCS) portal and QES survey results will provide national data bank for providing realistic picture of employment at all India level.

The second round of QES had a reference date of 1st July 2021 for the different items of information about an establishment. Data were collected through field visits from 11,503 establishments, out of the 12,038 establishments selected in the sample. From the survey data, estimates of each of several aspects of the establishments were worked out by scientific methods taking due account of the sampling design.

Key Highlights

Of the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, Manufacturing accounted for nearly 39%, followed by Education with 22% and Health as well as IT/BPOs sectors both around 10%. Trade and Transport sectors engaged 5.3% and 4.6% of the total estimated workers respectively. It is pertinent to mention that percentage for the IT/BPO sector in Quarter 1 was only 7.

Nearly 90% of the establishments have been estimated to work with less than 100 workers, though 30% of the IT/BPO establishments worked with at least 100 workers including about 12% engaging 500 workers or more. In the Health sector, 19% of the establishments had 100 or more workers. Also, in the case of transport sector, 14% of the total estimated establishments were operating with 100 or more workers. It may be mentioned that 91% of establishments were reported to have worked with less than 100 workers in the first round of QES and in the IT/BPO sector, the figures during the first QES stood at 21% and 14% respectively for the size classes of 100-499 employees and 500 or more employees.

The over-all percentage of female workers stood at 32.1, higher than 29.3% reported during the first round of QES.

Regular workers constitute 87% of the estimated workforce in the nine selected sectors, with only 2% being casual workers. However, in the Construction sector, 20% of the workers were contractual and 6.4% were casual workers.

Most (98.3%) of the establishments were located outside households, though a highest 5.1 % of units in Accommodation and Restaurants sector were found to operate from within households.

23.5% of all the establishments were registered under the Companies Act, this percentage was as high as 82.8% in IT / BPO, 51.2% in Construction, 42.8% in Manufacturing, 36.4% in Transport, 32.1% in Trade and 23.8% in financial services. One-fourth of the establishments were operating as registered societies, 53.9% were registered under the Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 and 27.8% under Shops & Commercial Establishments Act, 1958.

Looking at the educational qualifications of workers, it came out that 28.4% of those working in seven of the nine sectors (excluding Education and Health)were matriculates/secondary or less educated, while another 37.0% were graduates or had higher qualifications. In fact, the latter percentage was as high as 91.6% in the IT/BPO sector and 59.8% in Financial Services. In the Health sector, as few as 18% of the non-Clinical workers were matriculates/secondary or less educated, the figure being 26.4% in the non-Teaching staff of the Education sector. More than 40% of the employees in these two sectors were at least graduates.

It is somewhat encouraging to note that 16.8% of the establishments provided formal skill development programmes, although mostly for their own employees. It transpired that an estimated 5.6% of the establishments were having vacancies in positions and the estimated number of total vacancies was 4.3 lakhs. About 65.8% of such vacancies were not due to retirement or resignation of the employees.

(With Inputs from PIB)