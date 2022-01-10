Left Menu

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 10-01-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 19:33 IST
Maha: Wadettiwar writes to cabinet colleagues on Chandrapur pollution, power plant's role
Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday wrote to his cabinet colleagues Nitin Raut and Aaditya Thackeray about rising pollution levels in Chandrapur district and claimed a power plant here was one of the big contributors.

While Raut is energy minister, Thackeray handles the environment portfolio in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

Wadettiwar, who represents Bramhapuri Assembly seat here, claimed in his letter that Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station (CSTPS) had a major role in increasing pollution in the district, though there were other polluters as well.

He asked Raut and Thackeray to take efforts to curb pollution, adding that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had also observed non-compliance issues in the unit.

