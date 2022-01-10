BKU (Ugrahan) will neither support SSM nor contest Punjab polls

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Monday said his farm body will neither support the Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Sanyukt Samaj Morcha nor its members will contest the February 14 Punjab assembly polls.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) is one of the biggest farm bodies in Punjab. Its activists had camped at the Tikri border when the farmers' stir against the Centre's farm laws was going on.

"We will neither support them (farmer bodies contesting polls) nor will we participate in the elections," said Ugrahan while clarifying its stand on the upcoming polls.

Addressing the media here, Ugrahan said they would be taking part in the January 15 meeting, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to discuss pending issues of farmer bodies like status of the committee on minimum support price and take a call on farmer organizations which decided to take an electoral plunge in the state assembly polls.

Various Punjab farmer bodies that were part of the protest against the three central farm laws had launched its political front SSM last month and had announced to contest the upcoming state assembly polls.

SSM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday had ruled out the possibility of any tie-up with the AAP and said they would announce their candidates soon.

The SSM leaders had also held talks with farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni for fighting the forthcoming polls jointly.

Chaduni last month had floated his political party Sanyukt Sangharsh Party and had said it would contest the Punjab assembly polls.

