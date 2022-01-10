Proposal for creation of 154 posts for Rajasthan State Forest Development Corporation approved

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for the creation of 154 posts for the newly formed Rajasthan State Forest Development Corporation, officials said on Monday.

These posts are for the headquarters of the corporation as well as for its regional offices located at Jaipur, Bikaner, Suratgarh, Udaipur and Ajmer, an official statement issued here said.

Approval of transfer of Rs 24.93 crore for salary, allowances and other activities and office expenses of the corporation was also granted, it said.

