Germany needs mass immigration to avoid labour shortages - economy minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 16:49 IST
Germany needs mass immigration to avoid labour shortages - economy minister
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Instagram (Robert Habeck)
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will need large-scale immigration to prevent severe labor shortages from undermining productivity and endangering a successful energy transition, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

"We have 300,000 job openings today and expect that to climb to a million and more," he told a news conference. "If we don't close that gap, we will have real productivity problems."

While improving training and flexibility on combining jobs with family would help, greater immigration would be essential, "for engineers, for craftsmen, for carers. We have to organize this."

