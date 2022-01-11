Ammonia leak at factory: 20 workers hospitalised

As many as 20 workers were hospitalised following ammonia leakage in a sea food processing plant at Baikampady industrial area here on Tuesday, police sources said.

Sources said 80 workers are employed in the Everest sea foods private limited in Panambur police station limits where the incident occurred. A total of 20 workers were affected by the leakage.

The workers who fell ill have been admitted to a medical college hospital at nearby Mukka.

