Assam CM receives 10 kg fish as gift from fish traders' body ahead of Magh Bihu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday received a 10 kg fish as a gift from representatives of a fish traders' body of Uzan Bazar, Guwahati ahead of Magh Bihu.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 17:25 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives a 10-kg fish as a gift from representatives of a fish traders' body of Uzan Bazar, Guwahati. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday received a 10 kg fish as a gift from representatives of a fish traders' body of Uzan Bazar, Guwahati ahead of Magh Bihu. Magh Bihu, an auspicious harvest festival, is celebrated in Assam every year.

Magh Bihu falls in the local month of 'Magh' during mid-January. It is also called 'Bhogali Bihu' as it is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest takes place. The highlight of this festival is the food, which is made from the abundance of grains after the harvest.

The night before 'Magh Bihu' is called 'Uruka' meaning the night of feasts. The villagers make bamboo huts called 'Bhelaghor' or community kitchen where they begin with the preparations for the festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

