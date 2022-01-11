Left Menu

Israel donates $500K to Afghans who fled to Tajikistan

Ushpiz said the aid is part of Israels commitment to the international community.The donation came the same day the UN made what it called a record 5 billion appeal to help Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries.The appeal seeks 4.4 billion for UNs Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and its partners, plus 623 million for the UNs refugee agency, UNHCR, to help more than 6 million Afghans who have fled.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:33 IST
Israel donates $500K to Afghans who fled to Tajikistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has donated $500,000 to the United Nations for food, medical aid and other assistance for Afghan refugees in Tajikistan, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Alon Ushpiz, director general of the ministry, said Israel is proud to be part of the international effort to help Afghans who fled from the Taliban takeover of the country in August. Ushpiz said the aid is part of Israel's commitment to the international community.

The donation came the same day the UN made what it called a record $5 billion appeal to help Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries.

The appeal seeks $4.4 billion for UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and its partners, plus $623 million for the UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, to help more than 6 million Afghans who have fled. That's about 15% of Afghanistan's total population.

Others continue to trickle across the border, UNHCR said, while noting that an estimated 175,000 have returned to the country since the Taliban takeover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022