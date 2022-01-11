Gujarat tightens COVID curbs, public gatherings restricted to 150 people

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday imposed a fresh set of restrictions in the state thereby limiting the number of people at a public event to 150. As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), there will be a limit of 150 persons in all kinds of public functions and gatherings like political, social, educational, cultural, religious programmes in the state.

Earlier, the government had restricted the public gatherings to a maximum of 400 persons which has been brought down to 150 people as per the fresh guidelines. The wedding ceremonies taking place in both open and closed spaces can be attended by a maximum of 150 people. However, only 50 per cent of the venue capacity will be allowed for the weddings in closed spaces with the cap of 150 people still applicable.

The restrictions will remain effective till 6 am on January 22. Earlier last week, the Gujarat government had also announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.

High Court of Gujarat is also to function in virtual mode only till further orders, in view of rising COVID cases. Meanwhile, Gujarat on Monday reported 6,097 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload in the state to 32,469. (ANI)

