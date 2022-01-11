Left Menu

White House says too early to tell if Russia is serious about path to diplomacy

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 23:16 IST
White House says too early to tell if Russia is serious about path to diplomacy

The White House said on Tuesday it was too early to tell if Russia was serious about a path to diplomacy, with the remarks coming a day after Russia and the U.S. gave no sign of narrowing their differences on Ukraine and wider European security in talks in Geneva.

"It's too early to tell whether the Russians are serious about the path to diplomacy or not, or if they are prepared to negotiate seriously in good faith. We are (prepared to negotiate in good faith)", White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy becam...

 Global
4
All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases: DDMA.

All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted catego...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022