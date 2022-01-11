White House says too early to tell if Russia is serious about path to diplomacy
The White House said on Tuesday it was too early to tell if Russia was serious about a path to diplomacy, with the remarks coming a day after Russia and the U.S. gave no sign of narrowing their differences on Ukraine and wider European security in talks in Geneva.
"It's too early to tell whether the Russians are serious about the path to diplomacy or not, or if they are prepared to negotiate seriously in good faith. We are (prepared to negotiate in good faith)", White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
