Alpine skiing-Shiffrin takes record 47th World Cup slalom win
Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 02:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 02:18 IST
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin became the most successful Alpine World Cup slalom racer of all time with a record 47th career win in the discipline in the Austrian resort of Schladming on Tuesday.
The double Olympic gold medallist had previously shared the World Cup record for most victories in a single discipline with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 46 giant slaloms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
