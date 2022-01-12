Left Menu

The Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly compromised on Wednesday morning, informed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 11:00 IST
Information and Broadcasting Ministry's Twitter account compromised; control restored after few minutes
Visual of compromised Twitter account of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly compromised on Wednesday morning, informed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. However, the account was restored after a few minutes, confirmed Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers," tweeted the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. "Alert The account @Mib_india was compromised for a brief while. It has been restored," tweeted Gupta.

The hackers renamed the Ministry's account as 'Elon Musk' and posted some tweets which were later deleted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

