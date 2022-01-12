UNESCO DG condemns killing of media worker Muratkhan Bazarbayev in Kazakhstan

The Director-General has called on the authorities to investigate the death of media worker Muratkhan Bazarbayev during protests in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on 6 January.

Employed by Almaty TV, Bazarbayev was part of a team covering protests when the vehicle he was driving came under attack as protesters and security forces clashed. Another team member was injured in the attack.

UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity. It has also raised specific awareness on the risks faced by journalists covering protests, including through its recent policy brief: Safety of journalists covering protests : preserving freedom of the press during times of turmoil.