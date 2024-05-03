UNESCO and Qatar hold national consultation on Media and Information Literacy

In line with Qatar's commitment to digital transformation and its recognition of the pivotal role played by Media and Information Literacy (MIL) in shaping a digitally resilient society, UNESCO GCC and Yemen office, in collaboration with Qatar National Committee for UNESCO, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of Qatar, and Al Jazeera Media Institute organized a national consultation on MIL in Doha on April 29-30, 2024.

Through a multistakeholder approach, the consultation gathered around 75 participants on the first day from diverse sectors, including governmental, non-governmental, education, higher education, media, and private organizations, to collaborate toward a more integrated approach to disseminate MIL in Qatar. Participants engaged in discussions, sharing insights, experiences, and best practices to better understand the MIL framework in the country, identify areas where support is needed, and build a plan of action for the Ministry of Education to support MIL development and dissemination in Qatar.

In the opening remarks, Mrs. Farida Aboudan, on behalf of the director UNESCO GCC and Yemen office, M. Salah Khaled, mentioned “In a time defined by rapid technological advancements and information abundance, MIL provides a set of competencies to empower citizens to access, understand, evaluate, create, as well as share information and media content in all formats. Through collaborative efforts and insightful discussions, this consultation solidifies UNESCO's commitment to supporting Qatar in nurturing a society capable of navigating the complexities of the digital age in a critical, ethical, and effective way.”

Over the two-day discussions, participants delved into various themes, highlighting the critical importance of fostering MIL competencies across sectors. The role of the media in promoting MIL was highlighted, emphasizing the need for media organizations to integrate MIL principles into their work to support quality journalism. Furthermore, discussions focused on the key role of MIL in combatting online disinformation and hate speech, underlining its contribution to fostering a safe digital environment. On the second day, discussions centered on the significance of MIL education in Qatar, both within formal education systems and beyond. Participants explored digital citizenship education and extending MIL initiatives to non-formal education settings, ensuring holistic digital literacy for all citizens.

Following groups discussions, the consultation concluded with the formulation of a comprehensive plan of action, which serves as the foundation for ongoing discussions and the development of projects through a series of follow-up meetings. This plan outlines concrete steps and initiatives to be undertaken by relevant stakeholders to strengthen MIL education and awareness in Qatar. Following this initial national dialogue, UNESCO in collaboration with the Qatar National Committee for UNESCO, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of Qatar, and Al Jazeera Media Institute, seek to build on the momentum generated by the discussions to catalyze further initiatives and drive meaningful progress to foster a digitally empowered society in Qatar.