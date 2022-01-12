Left Menu

UAE's ENEC set to produce 85% of Abu Dhabi clean electricity by 2025

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 12-01-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 12:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said on Wednesday it was set to produce 85% of Abu Dhabi's clean electricity by 2025.

The Barakah nuclear power plant has the potential to produce one million tonnes of hydrogen per year, Mohamed Ibrahim al-Hammadi, chief executive of ENEC, also said. "This low carbon fuel is essential to transition to a net-zero world," he said at an energy conference.

The plant in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, is the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world and is part of the Gulf oil producer's efforts to diversify its energy mix.

