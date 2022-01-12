Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as in-line inflation data calms nerves

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after consumer prices data that largely met expectations eased some concerns about faster-than-expected interest rate hikes, with big technology stocks leading the advance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.14 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 36,336.16.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.52 points, or 0.33%, at 4,728.59, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 109.65 points, or 0.72%, to 15,263.10 at the opening bell.

