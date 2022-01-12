Left Menu

Karnataka govt to bring new policy that would guide youth to tread noble path: Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the state government is set to bring a new youth policy that would guide youth to tread a noble path.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:36 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the state government is set to bring a new youth policy that would guide youth to tread a noble path. "The government is ready to provide greater support for the youth on the basis of thoughts and principles. A special programme in this regard would be brought in the next budget," Bommai said while virtually participating in the 159th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda.

Quoting from Swami Vivekanada's book 'Life after death', Bommai said, Vivekananda's imagination about life after death is wonderful. "Death is not an end for an achiever. Achievement lives on even after death. Vivekananda showed it through his life and principles. Vivekananda's principles and way of life need to be reached to the youth. Government and the society should work towards this," the chief minister said.

Bommai also said that Vivekananda was a multifaceted personality. Apart from religion and philosophy, he has shed light on general realistic life too. He had immense faith in youth power. He strongly believed that one can bring big changes in one's own life or the lives of others when young, the chief minister stated. (ANI)

