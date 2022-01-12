APTEL reinstates 50 MW wind project being developed by Inox Wind arm
Inox Wind on Wednesday said the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity APTEL has reinstated a 50 MW wind energy project in Kutch being undertaken by its arm at a tariff of Rs 3.46 per unit. APTEL has directed to extend the scheduled commercial operation date SCOD of the project by the requested period and also set aside the invocation encashment of its bank guarantee, it added.
- Country:
- India
Inox Wind on Wednesday said the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) has reinstated a 50 MW wind energy project in Kutch being undertaken by its arm at a tariff of Rs 3.46 per unit. ''Appeal No. 292 of 2021 filed by Wind Four Renergy Private Ltd (WFRPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Inox Green Energy Services Limited (IGESL), (earlier known as Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited), has been allowed by Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), New Delhi vide its Order dated 11th January, 2022,'' it said in a BSE filing. Under the directions given in the order, the 50 MW (SECI Tranche - 1) wind power project of WFRPL being undertaken in Kutch (Gujarat), awarded by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), has been reinstated at a tariff of Rs 3.46 per KWH. APTEL has directed to extend the scheduled commercial operation date (SCOD) of the project by the requested period and also set aside the invocation/ encashment of its bank guarantee, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal to hold high-level meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi: Sources
Kejriwal to review COVID-19 situation in Delhi today
Delhi: Resident doctors to continue protest against delays in NEET PG counselling
Delhi Public School Bangalore North, standing apart with exemplar practices
OPD services resume at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital