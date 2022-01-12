Left Menu

APTEL reinstates 50 MW wind project being developed by Inox Wind arm

Inox Wind on Wednesday said the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity APTEL has reinstated a 50 MW wind energy project in Kutch being undertaken by its arm at a tariff of Rs 3.46 per unit. APTEL has directed to extend the scheduled commercial operation date SCOD of the project by the requested period and also set aside the invocation encashment of its bank guarantee, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:47 IST
APTEL reinstates 50 MW wind project being developed by Inox Wind arm
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Wind on Wednesday said the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) has reinstated a 50 MW wind energy project in Kutch being undertaken by its arm at a tariff of Rs 3.46 per unit. ''Appeal No. 292 of 2021 filed by Wind Four Renergy Private Ltd (WFRPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Inox Green Energy Services Limited (IGESL), (earlier known as Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited), has been allowed by Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), New Delhi vide its Order dated 11th January, 2022,'' it said in a BSE filing. Under the directions given in the order, the 50 MW (SECI Tranche - 1) wind power project of WFRPL being undertaken in Kutch (Gujarat), awarded by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), has been reinstated at a tariff of Rs 3.46 per KWH. APTEL has directed to extend the scheduled commercial operation date (SCOD) of the project by the requested period and also set aside the invocation/ encashment of its bank guarantee, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022