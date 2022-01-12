Inauguration of 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu will provide new opportunities to youth, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating 11 medical colleges and a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil language (CICT) in Tamil Nadu and said it will provide new opportunities to youth. The event took place on National Youth Day.

Sudhakar Reddy, who is BJP national co-incharge of TamilNadu, told ANI that the govenment has taken a lot of steps to boost medical education. "With so many medical seats, there will be many opportunities. As India is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, the need of the hour is medical education," he said.

He said Tamil Nadu had received large investment during the rule of BJP-led government at the Centre. "During NDA government, national highway development, metro development, and many other development activities have been undertaken. On behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu, and from the people of Tamil Nadu, I thank the Prime Minister," he said.

PM Modi inaugurated 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu via video conferencing and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai. These medical colleges have been inaugurated in districts of Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said that in the last seven years, the number of medical colleges has gone up to 596, an increase of 54 per cent. He said medical under graduate and post graduate seats have gone up to around 1.48 lakh, an increase of about 80 per cent from 82,000 in 2014.

The number of AIIMS has gone up to 22 today from seven in 2014. "The future will belong to societies that invest in healthcare. The Government of India has brought many reforms in the sector," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

