JeM terrorist killed in J-K's Kulgam encounter identified as Pakistani national: IGP Vijay Kumar

The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018, informed Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar on Thursday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-01-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 11:05 IST
Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018, informed Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar on Thursday. An AK rifle, a pistol, and two grenades have been recovered from the terrorist, the IGP further said.

"The JeM terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian & Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovered," the IGP told ANI. Earlier on Wednesday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Pariwan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. (ANI)

