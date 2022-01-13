Left Menu

NEET-UG counselling to begin from Jan 19: Mandaviya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 20:21 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said NEET-UG counselling will commence from January 19.

He extended his best wishes to students.

''Dear students, counselling for NEET-UG is being started by the MCC from January 19.

You all are the future of the country and I hope that all of you will give a new direction to your career with the mantra 'service is religion'. I extend my best wishes to all,'' Mandaviya tweeted. PTI PLB AAR

