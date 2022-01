BRIEF-Iraq Sets February Basrah Medium Crude OSP To Asia At + $0.5 Versus Oman/Dubai

IRAQ'S OIL MARKETING COMPANY (SOMO):

* IRAQ SETS FEBRUARY BASRAH MEDIUM CRUDE OFFICIAL SELLING PRICE TO ASIA AT OMAN/DUBAI AVERAGE PLUS $0.5 PER BARREL.

* IRAQ SETS FEBRUARY BASRAH MEDIUM CRUDE OFFICIAL SELLING PRICE TO EUROPE AT DATED BRENT MINUS $5.15/BL PER BARREL.

