4 people dead, over 50 injured in West Bengal train accident: NDRF

Four people were killed and about 50 were injured when 12 coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district derailed near Domohani in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, an official said. "A total of 12 coaches were derailed, 4 casualties reported and over 50 injured who have been hospitalized. Two NDRF teams at the spot for rescue and relief," Atul Karwal, Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told ANI.

NDRF has rushed two teams to rescue passengers trapped after the Guwahati-Bikaner Express (15633) derailed around 5 pm in an area under Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway. There were about 1053 passengers onboard the train at the time of the derailment at the location. The location is about 42 kilometers away from New Jalpaiguri station and about 100 kms away from New Alipurduar station. As per initial information, about 12 coaches got derailed of which two capsized.

The injured have been taken to Jalpaigudi District Hospital and New Moinagudi district hospital. Terming the the derailment of the passenger train "distressing", President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday wished for the speedy recovery of injured passengers.

"The derailment of coaches of the Bikaner-Guhawati Express near New Maynaguri, West Bengal is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected passengers and their families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the President of India tweeted. Meanwhile, Indian Railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of people who lost their lives in the incident, Rs 1 lakh for the severely injured and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries. A High-level Commissioner Railway Safety enquiry has been ordered in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. "Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted: "The loss of lives due to a train accident in North West Bengal is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest." "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the derailment of Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President of India said in a tweet.

Following the incident, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he is rushing to the accident site tomorrow morning and will take stock of the situation. Many Assam passengers were also there in the train which derailed in West Bengal today.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he has spoken to West Bengal chief minister to enquire about the mishap. "I spoke to Hon'ble West Bengal CM Smt @MamataOfficialji to inquire about the Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap. She assured us to provide all help and assistance on the ground and also keep us posted on the ongoing situation. I thank her for offering all her support to the victims," Sarma said in a tweet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

