PM Modi extends greetings to nation on various festivals, says they signify India's vibrant cultural diversity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on the occasion of various festivals being celebrated across the country today and said that different festivals signify India's vibrant cultural diversity. "Across India we are marking different festivals which signify India's vibrant cultural diversity. My greetings on these festivals," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Extending the Makar Sankranti greetings, PM Modi shared a picture message which said, "Greetings to all of you on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. May this festival associated with the worship of nature bring in good health and happiness in everyone's life." The Prime Minister also greeted people on the occasion of Uttarayan. "Have a wonderful Uttarayan," he tweeted.

In another tweet, PM Modi wished people on the occasion of Bhogi and said, "Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens." Further, the Prime Minister extended his greetings on Magh Bihu. "Magh Bihu greetings to you all. I pray that this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives," tweeted PM Modi.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Pongal, PM Modi tweeted, "Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened." The festivals of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan mark the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring. People enjoy the fruits of a good harvest and celebrate these festivals which also underline the need to preserve the environment. (ANI)

