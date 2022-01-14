Left Menu

Alwar rape case: Only society's collective effort can stop such evils, says Rajasthan WCD Minister

Condemning the rape of a specially-abled minor girl in Rajasthan's Alwar, state Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD) Mamta Bhupesh on Friday said that government alone cannot stop such evils and only a collective resolve by the society can bring an end to such crimes.

Condemning the rape of a specially-abled minor girl in Rajasthan's Alwar, state Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD) Mamta Bhupesh on Friday said that government alone cannot stop such evils and only a collective resolve by the society can bring an end to such crimes. Addressing the media persons here, Bhupesh said, "Government alone can't stop such incidents. A collective resolve is needed in society. Such persons don't come from outside. The monsters do not wear a 'tilak' so that we can identify them."

"We need to create a protective environment for the children, especially girls. We need to create a familial atmosphere for the children, everyone should come together and create such an environment through collective effort," she added. A specially-abled minor girl was found abandoned on the Tijara flyover in Alwar on January 12, Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam told ANI.

"A specially-abled minor girl was found in an abandoned condition on the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan. The girl was admitted to the hospital where it was found that there has been a lot of bleeding from her private part. Police are probing the matter," SP Gautam said. On Thursday, Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, in an update about the health condition of the minor said that the doctors have successfully operated on her and she is out of danger. He also said that a special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)

