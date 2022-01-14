GIS based automatic water supply system in full swing under eChhawani portal

Geographical Information Systems (GIS) based automatic water supply system is first of its kind in the country to automate the granting of water connection to the residents of cantonments, which was unveiled by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh recently, is in full swing. This system, based on the concept of 'minimum government and maximum governance', is getting popular as there is no manual intervention in the process of sanction of water connection to the applicants.

The application is user-friendly and is completely automated, which allows citizens to identify the location of water supply connection on cantonment map. The system automatically determines the nearest water pipeline and checks the feasibility of providing connection from water pipeline. The distance and the total amount payable are determined by the system based on the location of the household. The applicant can make instant payment of water connection charges by using linked payment gateway. This system automatically generates water connection sanction letter which can be downloaded by the applicant thereby providing seamless end-to-end delivery of service without human intervention. The process facilitates sanction of water connection to cantonment residents in the shortest possible span of time with ease. This is first of its kind municipal application in the country providing 'ease of living' to the residents.

Automated community hall booking is an online system under eChhawani portal. The system facilitates residents of cantonments to book community hall online without any physical application and intervention of cantonment officials.

The cantonment residents can book community hall using the user-friendly portal by selecting the available date and generating the booking confirmation letter by making online payment. Elimination of official intervention ensures that Community Hall is booked on 'first come first serve' basis by residents themselves avoiding any delays or discretions.

The facility of GIS-based automated water supply system and automated community hall booking system under eChhawani portal (https://echhawani.gov.in) is already available to residents of cantonments for availing services in a transparent manner.

(With Inputs from PIB)