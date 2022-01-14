Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against Samajwadi Party for violating model code, COVID protocols

The Uttar Pradesh police has registered an FIR against the Samajwadi Party for violating the election Model Code of Conduct and COVID-19 protocols on Friday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-01-2022 21:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh: FIR against Samajwadi Party for violating model code, COVID protocols
Swami Prasad Maurya joining SP. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh police has registered an FIR against the Samajwadi Party for violating the election Model Code of Conduct and COVID-19 protocols on Friday. FIR registered in Lucknow SP office for breaking Section 144 and under Epidemic Act. Section 144, 269, 270, 341, 188, 54 Disaster Management Act 3 Epidemic Act Case filed under Epidemic Act.

The action was taken after a crowd gathered at the SP office for the joining programmed of former BJP Uttar Pradesh ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini and five other MLAs including Bhagwati Sagar, Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Mukesh Verma and Brajesh Kumar Prajapati who got inducted into the SP today. "We've taken cognizance of the matter; found a violation of Model Code of Conduct and COVID-19 protocols. We've registered an FIR in the matter", said Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash regarding the Samajwadi Party's rally which was held in Lucknow today.

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash and Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur reached Gautam Palli police station after the FIR was registered. "Videography was done, whoever is marked in the video will also be booked", the police said. Case registered against unknown Samajwadi Party workers at Gautam Palli police station added the police.

The Lucknow DM earlier said, "Samajwadi Party's rally is being held without permission. The police team sent to SP office, necessary action to be taken in this regard." On people flouting COVID-19 protocols, Samajwadi Pary UP chief Naresh Uttam Patel, said, "It was a virtual event inside our party office. We didn't call anyone but people came. People are working abiding by COVID-19 protocols. The crowd there even at BJP ministers' doorsteps and in markets, but they have a problem with us." (ANI)

