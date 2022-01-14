Customs seize gold, Rs 10 lakh worth fake currency notes; 2 held at Delhi's IGI

Customs officials at the IGI airport arrested two persons and seized gold worth Rs 7 lakh along with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 10 lakh from one of the accused. As per a statement by Customs Department, officials on Wednesday intercepted an Indian national who had arrived from Ras Al Khanimah International Airport in UAE and seized 24 pieces of silver-plated cylinderical pieces of gold weighing 175 grams and FICN worth Rs 10 lakhs (2000 notes of denomination 500) from the passenger.

The passenger had concealed the gold and FICN in his trolley bags. Customs officials seized the same under Section 110 of the Customs Act. In follow up, one more Indian national who was supposed to receive the passenger at the arrival gate of IGI Airport was also intercepted. Both the passenger and the receiver were arrested under the Section 104 of the aforementioned act.

Further investigation is under progress. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the investigation after being informed of the same, the Customs Department said. (ANI)

