Libya's NOC had net revenue of $21.6 billion last year

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) had net revenue of $21.6 billion in 2021, with $4.3 billion in net revenue during November and December, it said on Friday.

The company's media office also said total current oil output was 1.045 million barrels per day.

