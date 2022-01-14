Libya's NOC had net revenue of $21.6 billion last year
Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 21:59 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) had net revenue of $21.6 billion in 2021, with $4.3 billion in net revenue during November and December, it said on Friday.
The company's media office also said total current oil output was 1.045 million barrels per day.
Also Read: Turkey stresses support for political resolution in Libya
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Libya
Advertisement