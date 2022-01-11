Left Menu

Turkey stresses support for political resolution in Libya

Turkey's Ambassador to Libya Kenan Yilmaz on Monday stressed his country's support for a political resolution to the conflict in Libya.

ANI | Tripoli | Updated: 11-01-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 13:29 IST
Turkey stresses support for political resolution in Libya
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Libya

Tripoli [Libya], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey's Ambassador to Libya Kenan Yilmaz on Monday stressed his country's support for a political resolution to the conflict in Libya. The Turkish ambassador made his remarks during a meeting with Libyan Deputy Prime Minister of Hussein Al-Qatrani in the capital Tripoli, according to a statement issued by the Libyan Government's information office.

"During the meeting, the Turkish ambassador expressed his country's keenness to support the efforts of the political track by listening to all points of view of all the political parties," the statement said. "He also stressed the need to reactivate the diplomatic and consular representation in Benghazi as soon as possible, as well as the return of commercial exchange between Turkey and eastern Libya," the statement added.

Al-Qatrani praised Turkey's support for Libya, calling for enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022