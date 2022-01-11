Turkey stresses support for political resolution in Libya

Tripoli [Libya], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey's Ambassador to Libya Kenan Yilmaz on Monday stressed his country's support for a political resolution to the conflict in Libya. The Turkish ambassador made his remarks during a meeting with Libyan Deputy Prime Minister of Hussein Al-Qatrani in the capital Tripoli, according to a statement issued by the Libyan Government's information office.

"During the meeting, the Turkish ambassador expressed his country's keenness to support the efforts of the political track by listening to all points of view of all the political parties," the statement said. "He also stressed the need to reactivate the diplomatic and consular representation in Benghazi as soon as possible, as well as the return of commercial exchange between Turkey and eastern Libya," the statement added.

Al-Qatrani praised Turkey's support for Libya, calling for enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries. (ANI/Xinhua)

