From January 1 to 13, the civic agency has lifted nearly 750 kilograms of bio-medical waste from all four zones and has ensured disposal at the Okhla plant, Suryan said in the statement.The mayor said that the SDMC has appointed nodal officers in every zone and has issued helpline numbers so that no problem arises while lifting waste generated from homes of Covid patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:15 IST
Auto tippers deployed by SDMC to lift bio-medical waste from Covid patients' houses
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has deployed auto tippers in all its wards to lift bio-medical waste from houses of Covid patients and also issued helpline numbers for each zone, the civic body said on Friday.

Nearly 750 kilograms of bio-medical waste has been collected this month so far, it said in a statement SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that the civic body has made special arrangements to lift bio-medical waste from homes of Covid positive patients.

"The SDMC has deployed auto-tippers in all 104 wards to lift bio-medical waste. These vehicles will collect bio-medical waste from homes of Covid positive patients and will transport that to the Okhla waste-to-energy plant for proper disposal," he said. From January 1 to 13, the civic agency has lifted nearly 750 kilograms of bio-medical waste from all four zones and has ensured disposal at the Okhla plant," Suryan said in the statement.

The mayor said that the SDMC has appointed nodal officers in every zone and has issued helpline numbers so that no problem arises while lifting waste generated from homes of Covid patients. The helpline numbers are 01140988800 (South Zone), 01149506548 (West Zone), 7290041009 (Central Zone) and 8010863863 (Najafgarh Zone).

Suryan appealed to people living in the SDMC area not to dispose of bio-medical waste in normal waste as it may spread infection. "He appealed to families of Covid positive patients to dial helpline numbers for collection of Covid waste from their homes so the same could be disposed of in a proper manner," the statement said.

