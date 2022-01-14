Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: One dead, 80 injured in Jallikattu competition

One person succumbed to injuries and 80 others were injured in the Jallikattu competition in the Avaniyapuram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the Health Official informed on Friday.

Jallikattu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
According to the official, the injured includes 38 bull tamers, 24 bull owners, and 18 spectators.

According to the official, the injured includes 38 bull tamers, 24 bull owners, and 18 spectators. Amid loud whistles, applause and cheers at Avaniyapuram village in Madurai district, as many as 300 bulls were let out into the arena of bull tamers.

The Tamil Nadu government had allowed Jallikattu with 300 bulls and 150 spectators. However, hundreds of villagers gathered on roofs and outside the barricades at Avaniyapuram to watch the events. Every year during Pongal, the Jallikattu competition is conducted in the villages of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

