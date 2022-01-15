Left Menu

TN: Man killed by elephant in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

When he was standing in his farmland, a tusker attacked him in the dark and killed him.He raised an alarm, but the local villagers only noticed his body on Saturday morning, police said, adding that they received information about the death and rushed to the spot.A case of death due to elephant trampling was registered and an investigation is underway.On Friday, another elderly farmer, Gurunathan 71 from Pikkiripalayam near Chikkarampalayam was similarly trampled to death by an elephant when he was in his farmland.

A 55-year-old farmer was allegedly trampled to death by an elephant in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve area here, police said on Saturday.

According to Thalavadi police, Masanaya Naicker (55) from JRS Puram near Hasanur went to his agricultural land in which maize crop has been raised on Friday midnight to prevent the entry of wild animals. When he was standing in his farmland, a tusker attacked him in the dark and killed him.

He raised an alarm, but the local villagers only noticed his body on Saturday morning, police said, adding that they received information about the death and rushed to the spot.

A case of death due to elephant trampling was registered and an investigation is underway.

On Friday, another elderly farmer, Gurunathan (71) from Pikkiripalayam near Chikkarampalayam was similarly trampled to death by an elephant when he was in his farmland. Sathyamangalam police had registered a case in this regard as well.

