PTI | Erode | Updated: 15-01-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 15:30 IST
TN: Man from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur drowns in canal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 26-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh allegedly drowned after stopping by at the Lower Bhavani Project canal here to take a bath, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Ramarao (26) was a chemist from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh and was travelling in a car on his way to Sabarimala for pilgrimage along with five friends.

The group of friends came to Nasiyanur area in Erode district on Friday. They stopped the car and went to take a bath in the canal, police said.

Ramarao accidentally slipped into the water and got washed away. His friends informed Chithode police station and Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

A fire services team began a search operation and 24 hours later only managed to fish out Ramarao's body on Saturday nearly two kilometres away from the spot.

Chithode police have registered a case of death due to drowning and an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

