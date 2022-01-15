COVID: Chennai zoo closed till Jan 31

Left Menu

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park here, popularly known as the Vandalur zoo, would be closed to the public till January 31, a senior official said here on Saturday. To avoid rapid spread of Covid, the zoological park would be closed to public from January 17 to 31, an official release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-01-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 19:11 IST
The Arignar Anna Zoological Park here, popularly known as the 'Vandalur zoo', would be closed to the public till January 31, a senior official said here on Saturday. To avoid rapid spread of Covid, the zoological park would be closed to public from January 17 to 31, an official release said. The AAZP is located in the southern suburb of Vandalur and it is among the key attractions of the metropolis. A press release from the office of the Director of the AAZP said that the situation would be reviewed on January 31 and an appropriate decision shall be taken. Like last Sunday, a shutdown would be enforced on January 16 too in Tamil Nadu and restrictions like night curew are already in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

