J-K Police busts terror module in Bandipora, arrests 3 terrorist associates

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted a terror module in North Kashmir's Bandipora district and arrested three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The police also recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating material from their possession.

Acting on specific information regarding the activities of militant associates in Bandipora town and its adjoining areas, three terrorist associates along with arms and ammunition and other incriminating material. "Terrorist module busted by Bandipora police, 3 terrorist associates of LeT outfit arrested. Arms, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from their possession. Further investigation was taken up," Jammu and Kasmir police said.

The arrested terrorists associates include Ghulam Mohammad, Irshad Hussain and Ashiq Hussain. "On preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that these terrorist associates were working to expand the activities of LeT outfit, especially foreign militants, by providing them logistical and other material support including mobile phones and sim cards," the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)