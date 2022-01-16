Left Menu

Fire breaks out at apartment in Hyderabad's Rajendra Nagar, doused

A fire broke out at an apartment in Rajendra Nagar of Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

ANI | Rangareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 16-01-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 16:28 IST
Fire breaks out at apartment in Hyderabad's Rajendra Nagar, doused
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at an apartment in Rajendra Nagar of Hyderabad on Sunday morning. Inspector Kanakaiah said that they received a call around 8 am on Sunday morning about a fire incident at Ishta City Appartments under Rajendra Nagar Police station limits of Hyderabad. "We rushed to the spot and took the situation under control", he added.

According to Inspector Kanakaiah, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. "Three teams of the fire department rushed to the spot and doused the fire. No casualties and loss of property have been reported", he added. "The case is under investigation", he further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022