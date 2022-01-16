Tamil Nadu Govt shuts schools till January 31 due to Covid-19 surge

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday declared a holiday in schools for all classes till January 31. The State Government has also postponed the exams that were scheduled to be held on January 19.

"Schools have been declared shut in Tamil Nadu for all classes, due to an increase in the number of COVID19 cases in the State. The exams which were supposed to be held on January 19 are now postponed," read the release from Tamil Nadu government statement. Meanwhile, there are currently 1,31,007 active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. The cumulative death toll of the State stood at 36,967. While the cumulative recoveries in the state stood at 27,47,974. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)