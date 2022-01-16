Andhra Pradesh reports 4,570 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,570 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 21,06,280.

The total recoveries in the state have gone up to 20,65,000. Only one death was reported during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in state due to the disease to 14,510.

There are currently 26,770 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

