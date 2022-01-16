Left Menu

Bengaluru is home to 40 pc of India's Unicorns, Soonicorns: MP Tejasvi Surya

On the occasion of the National Startup Day, BJP MP and the party's Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya on Sunday said India is currently the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world housing eighty-two unicorns.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 19:33 IST
Bengaluru is home to 40 pc of India's Unicorns, Soonicorns: MP Tejasvi Surya
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of the National Startup Day, BJP MP and the party's Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya on Sunday said India is currently the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world housing eighty-two unicorns. Talking to Twitter, the BJP MP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make India the global hub for the startup in the coming days.

"India is currently the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world housing 82 unicorns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will usher in the golden era of Indian startups in the coming days and make India the global hub for startups," Surya tweeted. While calling Bengaluru one of the world's favourite startup destinations, the BJP MP said the Bengaluru is home to 40 per cent of India's Unicorns and Soonicorns.

"Leading India's startup success story is my city of Bengaluru. Home to 40 per cent of India's Unicorns and Soonicorns, Bengaluru is transforming the nation as one of the world's favourite startup destinations," he tweeted. "In 2021, despite the pandemic, Bengaluru topped India's startup funding across sectors. From FinTech to DeepTech, it has become synonymous with innovation and investments. Proud to represent a city that is so culturally rooted and technologically advanced," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that startups are going to be the backbone of new India and said that January 16 will be celebrated as 'National Startup Day'. "Start-ups are going to be the backbone of new India. When India completes 100 years of independence, startups will have an important role. Country's innovators are making the country proud globally," the Prime Minister said during his interaction with startups across different sectors. (ANI)

