Gujarat logs 10,150 fresh COVID cases, 8 deaths in past 24 hrs

Gujarat reported 10,150 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state government on Sunday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-01-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 20:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat reported 10,150 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state government on Sunday. With this, the cumulative caseload of the state stands at 9,26,240 including 63,610 active cases at present.

A total of eight persons succumbed to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative death toll to 10,159 in Gujarat. Meanwhile, the state has also recorded 6,096 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 8,52,471 in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

