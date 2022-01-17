Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at cloth factory in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported yet

A fire broke out in a cloth factory in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane on Sunday night.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-01-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 11:38 IST
Visual of fire at a factory in Kazi compound, Bhiwandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a cloth factory in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane on Sunday night. As per the Thane Municipal Corporation, property worth crores was gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the cloth factory at the Kazi compound area of Bhiwandi.

"The cause behind the fire is not yet clear. Fire brigades reached the spot at the earliest. No casualties have been reported yet," said the municipal corporation official. More details are awaited. (ANI)

