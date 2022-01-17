Left Menu

26-yr-old IIT Bombay student jumps from seventh floor of hostel, dies

A 26-year-old postgraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died allegedly by suicide on Monday morning, police said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-01-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 15:37 IST
26-yr-old IIT Bombay student jumps from seventh floor of hostel, dies
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old postgraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died allegedly by suicide on Monday morning, police said. As per information received by Mumbai police, the student jumped from the seventh floor of the hostel and died.

Police recovered a suicide note from the student's room which stated that he had depression and was under treatment, so he did not hold anyone responsible. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022